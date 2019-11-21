Newest ABC10 anchor, from Central Coast, marks latest change in Sacramento TV

Fuentes is the latest anchor to join the Sacramento broadcast news scene. The Las Vegas native began working as an off-air producer for KTNV-Las Vegas in 2014 before joining KION in 2016. Facebook

A Central Coast news anchor is coming to a Sacramento television station.

Zach Fuentes of KION, which serves the Salinas and Monterey market, announced Wednesday on social media he will join ABC10 in December.

“This is not easy news to break, but I am so grateful to say that my time learning and growing here on the Central Coast is ending and I will soon be off on another adventure,” Fuentes said via Facebook. “Next month, I will be joining the amazing ABC10 team in Sacramento. My time here has been more than I could have ever, ever asked for.”

According to NWT Group, an organization that represents journalists on English- and Spanish-speaking platforms, the Las Vegas native began working as an anchor and reporter for KPVM in Pahrump, Nevada, and joined KION in 2016. Fuentes said Nov. 29 would be his final day in his current role.

Fuentes joins a Sacramento news market which has seen a few people leave the area recently. Fox 40 recently said goodbye to Simone De Alba and Joe Khalil, and Shirin Rajaee left CBS13.

