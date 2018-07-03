Here’s a cheesy and easy option

How to contact the mailbox
If you have recipes in reply to Mailbox reader requests, or questions or comments, write to: Mailbox, c/o Taste, The Sacramento Bee, P.O. Box 15779, Sacramento, CA 95852. Please include your full name, your city and phone number.
Cheesy garlic potato gratin
Prep time: 25 minutes Cook time: 1 hour 40 minutes Serves 6
The recipe for this hearty side dish comes from “Veggie-full, 100 Ways to Eat Fresh,” a Better Homes and Gardens Special Interest Publications, 2018. It’s easy to prepare and impressive enough to serve guests.
1½ pounds medium Yukon gold potatoes, thinly sliced
1/3 cup sliced scallions or thinly sliced leeks
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1½ cups shredded Gruyere or Swiss cheese
1 cup heavy cream
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 2-quart square baking dish. Layer half of the potatoes and half of the scallions in prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with half of the garlic, salt and pepper. Sprinkle with half of the cheese. Repeat layers. Pour cream over mixture in dish.
Bake, covered, for 70 minutes. Bake uncovered 20 to 30 minutes more or until potatoes are tender and top is golden. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. If desired, sprinkle with additional scallions.
