Ice cream sandwiches are only a penny at CREAM this Thursday

There’s no such thing as a free lunch. But this week you can get dessert for a penny.

On Thursday, the CREAM sweets chain is offering visitors 1-cent ice cream sandwiches.

In honor of National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, CREAM — an acronym for “Cookies Rule Everything Around Me” — is making that offer for mini versions of its regular, handcrafted ice cream sandwiches from 1 to 4 p.m.

Visitors can choose any flavor of ice cream in the store to be sandwiched between either chocolate chip or butter sugar cookies. The promotion is in honor of the original ice cream sandwich, which CREAM says was sold in 1900 for a penny from a street cart.

The offer is available at all CREAM locations. CREAM has 29 locations across California, Nevada, Colorado and Florida. Locally, it has a newly opened store at Howe ‘Bout Arden and one in Davis.