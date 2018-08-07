Lemon pie is easy, breezy – and viral

Childhood summers in North Carolina inspired Bill Smith — the chef at Crook’s Corner restaurant in Chapel Hill, N.C. — to come up with a tart treat that he named Atlantic Beach pie, pictured in North Bergen, N.J., on July 12, 2018. Reminiscent of lemon meringue pie, Atlantic Beach pie is creamier and denser. (Julia Gartland/The New York Times) JULIA GARTLAND NYT