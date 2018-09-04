Chicken dish with summer veggies

A slow-cooker meal is welcome in summer’s heat.
This recipe takes advantage of the bounty of fresh in-season vegetables to make a fragrant stew, full of juicy chicken and vegetables in an amber-colored, coconut curry sauce – a satisfying meal to cap off an easy, no-sweat summer afternoon.
Slow Cooker Curried Chicken and Summer Vegetables
Yield: 6 servings
This fragrant stew of juicy chicken, green beans and eggplant in a coconut curry sauce relieves you of the heat of grill or stove while making the most of in-season vegetables.
You will need a 4- to 6-quart slow cooker for this recipe.
Make ahead: The eggplant needs to be salted and drained for 30 minutes.
From nutritionist and cookbook author Ellie Krieger.
3 medium eggplants, trimmed and cut into 1/2-inch pieces (1 1/2 pounds total)
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
One 13.5-ounce can light coconut milk, shaken well
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 tablespoon plus 1 1/2 teaspoons mild curry powder
One 2- to 3-inch piece peeled fresh ginger root, minced (1 tablespoon)
3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, excess fat trimmed
1 medium onion, thinly sliced into half-moons
1 pound fresh or frozen/defrosted green beans, trimmed
3 medium tomatoes, cut into wedges
Place the eggplant in a colander over a bowl or in the sink and toss with 1 teaspoon of the salt. Let sit for 30 minutes, then rinse the eggplant with cool water, lay it on paper towels and pat dry to remove as much moisture as possible.
Whisk together the coconut milk, tomato paste, curry powder, ginger, garlic, pepper and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in the slow cooker. Add the chicken, and then the drained eggplant, onion, green beans and tomato wedges. Cover and cook on HIGH for 3 hours.
Serve over rice.
