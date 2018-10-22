WATCH: In-N-Out Burger celebrates 70 years at the grill. Here are five delicious moments

Options past 2 a.m. on weekends include Mexican food, burgers, loaded fries and Asian food. Though some of these restaurants may serve alcohol during the evening, they’re forbidden from doing so past 2 a.m.
Baklava and Pastitsio are only a few of the delicious Grecian treats one can find at Sacramento's 55th annual Greek Festival. Volunteers and board members of the Greek Orthodox Church prepare for the weekend-long festivities on Oct. 4, 2018.
The California DMV says that having 0.08% Breath Alcohol Content or more means you can't drive. A few journalists from The Sacramento Bee sip on some IPAs to test how many beers it takes to reach the limit.
The Diplomat Steakhouse is clearly aiming for the expense-account crowd, with sky-high prices and a pleasant setting featuring soft gray paneling and one of the best patios in town. It’s a shame you have to eat there to enjoy it.
Eleven bartenders competed for six spots for their original drinks on the cocktail list for Sacramento Kings games at the Golden 1 Center Cocktail Competition on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. The event was held at Revival at the Sawyer Hotel.
Over 170 California craft breweries showed up on Capitol Mall in Sacramento on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. The annual festival gives beer aficionados the chance to sample up to 500 different beers, and demonstrates the size of the state’s beer boom.