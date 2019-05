Food & Drink She’s the first female butcher on the U.S. competitive team. Watch her break down a lamb May 21, 2019 05:40 AM

Davis Food Co-op butcher Cindy Garcia is the first woman to join the U.S. competitive butchery team. She demonstrates how to break down a lamb at the grocery store Thursday, May 16, 2019. Garcia recently won a gold medal at an international event.