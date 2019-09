Food & Drink ‘You Gotta Try This’ buffalo momo cauliflower at Veg Cafe September 30, 2019 07:00 AM

Veg Cafe chef Alannah Rider describes making “You Gotta Try This” buffalo momo cauliflower, a vegan version of buffalo wings, on Sept. 19, 2019. Battered and deep fried, the cauliflower is coated in a house-made sauce and topped with herbs.