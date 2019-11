Food & Drink This new upscale burger restaurant just opened in Roseville’s Highland Village shopping center November 11, 2019 03:28 PM

Founded in Southern California in 2009, Eureka's menu includes gourmet pub food such as osso buco riblets, truffle cheese fries and a shiitake bone marrow burger. It opened at 234 Gibson Dr., Suite 100 in Roseville on Monday.