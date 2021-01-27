SLO Brew, Taco Works create ‘world’s first tortilla chip beer.’ What does it taste like?

The limited-edition Tortilla Chip Lager, a product of San Luis Obispo-based companies Taco Works and SLO Brew, is available in select California retailers and online for California home delivery. Purchases come with a complimentary bag of chips.

Two San Luis Obispo-based companies have partnered to create what they’re calling “the world’s first tortilla chip beer.”

Taco Works, a wholesale tortilla chip manufacturer, and Tio Rodrigo, SLO Brewing Co.’s craft beer micheladas brand, teamed up to create the limited-edition Tortilla Chip Lager — just in time for the Super Bowl.

“Everyone’s been going a bit stir-crazy lately so we wanted to have some fun and shake things up,” head brewer Steve Courier said in a news release. “Why not have your chips and drink them too?”

According to the release, brewers used 400 pounds of Taco Works tortilla chips, fresh from the oven, to flavor the beer, the companies said.

The result is a “light, refreshing beer with hints of lime zest, perfect for any football fan’s day on the field,” the companies said in the release.

Cans of Tortilla Chip Lager will be available in select California retailers and online for California home delivery with a complimentary bag of chips.

SLO Brew brewers add tortilla chips from Taco Works as part of the brewing process to make the limited-edition Tortilla Chip Lager. Courtesy photo

The Tortilla Chip Lager is available in stores in 16-ounce four-packs for $10.99 each.

The brand can be purchased at Albertson, Vons, Grocery Outlet, and other stores on the Central Coast, in addition to the SLO Brew Rock taproom in San Luis Obispo.

Customers can also purchase a 24-pack of Tortilla Chip Lager online for $65.

“While most of us won’t be joining the tailgate at Raymond James Stadium (in Tampa, Florida, site of the 2021 Super Bowl) or even making the trek to our local sports bars,” SLO Brew and Taco Works said in the release, “millions of Americans will be flooding stores, stocking fridges and settling in for some ‘homegating’ to finish up football season.”

SLO Brewing Co. — owned by Hamish Marshall and Rodney Cegelski — produces SLO Brew craft beers, Porch Pounder canned wines and Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills whiskey, in addition to Tio Rodrigo micheladas.