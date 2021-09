Food & Drink ‘We had a good run.’ Why de Vere’s Irish Pubs are closing in Sacramento and Davis September 29, 2021 5:18 PM

Henry de Vere White, the co-owner of de Vere's Irish Pubs in Sacramento and Davis, shares on Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021, the heartbreaking decision he made with his brother to close down the pubs. Their last day is Sunday, Oct. 3.