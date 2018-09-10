Here’s the scene at Sacramento’s massive beer festival

Over 170 California craft breweries showed up on Capitol Mall in Sacramento on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. The annual festival gives beer aficionados the chance to sample up to 500 different beers, and demonstrates the size of the state’s beer boom.
By
Who has the most beers on tap in Sacramento?

Beer

Who has the most beers on tap in Sacramento?

The Bee surveyed dozens of Sacramento watering holes and consulted industry workers and experts in a quest to determine which bars had the most draft beverages. Here are the top-ranked spots as of early June 2018.

How kids fit into the scene at SacYard Tap House

Beer

How kids fit into the scene at SacYard Tap House

SacYard Tap House is one of many Sacramento beer venues that allows children (and dogs). Establishments that serve alcohol can allow minors if they also sell any sort of food — even just snacks or sandwiches — on site.

What Deschutes Brewery Street Pub is all about

Beer

What Deschutes Brewery Street Pub is all about

The “world’s largest street pub” returns to Sacramento next month. Deschutes Brewery is bringing its 400-foot-long party to the Handle District on Oct. 14, 2017, with proceeds again benefiting Elk Grove’s Runnin’ for Rhett nonprofit organization.

What makes lambic beer special?

Beer

What makes lambic beer special?

Three beer experts - Rob Archie, owner of Pangaea Bier Cafe, Kate Whelan, director of Sacramento Beer Week, and Jesse Sahlin, founder of Craft Creamery - riff on their favorite beer and how it's made. Sacramento Beer Week ends on March 12.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service