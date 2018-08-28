Here’s how they make Camarones Rancheros at Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana

Camarones Rancheros – shrimp cooked in a sauce of tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, jalapenos and orange juice – are a nice option to escape the taco rut. Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana restaurant is at 5635 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento.
