Here’s how they make Camarones Rancheros at Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana
Camarones Rancheros – shrimp cooked in a sauce of tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, jalapenos and orange juice – are a nice option to escape the taco rut. Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana restaurant is at 5635 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento.
Bee video journalist Hector Amezcua shares his passion for menudo, a red stew with hominy, tripe and pork in a spicy broth. Some restaurants treat it as a weekend special, but Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana in Sacramento serves menudo seven days per week.
Kate Washington reviews Range, an independent Roseville restaurant that serves nontraditional comfort food such as bison meatball sliders and boar bacon artichoke dip. It also features local beer and wine by the glass.
Chef and co-owner Jonathan Kersieck cooks the dish that inspired his wife Katie Kinner-Kerksieck to name their new Italian restaurant Cacio. They plan to open August 21 in the Pocket neighborhood of Sacramento.
Bartender Justin Parsons makes an ‘Old Fashioned’ cocktail at Echo & Rig Steakhouse in downtown Sacramento on July 17, 2018. It uses bacon-infused bourbon, Demerara syrup, Angostura bitters, orange twist, and – believe it or not – smoke
After a seven-year hiatus, Patrick and Phoebe Celestin have reopened their namesake restaurant at a new location in East Sacramento. The menu is shorter, but the Creole and Caribbean flavors remain – including a savory gumbo and plantains.
Ester Son, owner of Estelle Bakery and Patisserie, describes the French-styled treats offered by her shop on Arden Way. She has two Sacramento locations offering baked goods including pastries, macarons and artisan breads.
Burgers & Brewhouse partner/owner Derar Zawaydeh gives a sneak peek of the new brewery and restaurant on June 14, 2018. The midtown Sacramento location will feature a roof top bar. It is set to open in late June.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.