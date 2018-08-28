Why you should try menudo the next time you’re at a Mexican restaurant

Bee video journalist Hector Amezcua shares his passion for menudo, a red stew with hominy, tripe and pork in a spicy broth. Some restaurants treat it as a weekend special, but Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana in Sacramento serves menudo seven days per week.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service