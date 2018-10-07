This is what inspires Kurt Spataro, the top chef of Paragary’s mini-empire

On a day-to-day basis, Kurt Spataro is the hands-on authority who keeps the intricate machinery running at Paragary’s, Centro Cocina Mexicana, Esquire Grill and three Café Bernardos.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service