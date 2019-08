Restaurant News & Reviews ‘You Gotta Try This’ fried chicken from Origami August 19, 2019 07:29 AM

Origami Asian Grill co-chef Scott Ostrander describes making "You Gotta Try This" fried chicken appetizer made from a maple infused Petaluma half bird with Szechuan peppercorn, orange and rosemary on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in East Sacramento.