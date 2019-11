Restaurant News & Reviews See what one Sacramento restaurant is doing to heighten awareness of women in kitchens November 18, 2019 07:00 AM

Burger Patch co-owner Danea Horn challenges restaurants with her new initiative “Gril Power” on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, to make at least 50 percent of their management and skilled back-of-house employees female or gender-neutral by the end of 2020.