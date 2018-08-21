See 7 new student housing projects within a mile of Sacramento State
Developers plan to build housing for 4,000 Sacramento State University students near Highway 50 and Folsom Boulevard, creating a new “university village” south of the campus, and reducing student commutes and traffic and parking woes.
Kim Trouten and her husband Jack Trouten are renovating and flipping homes in Charlotte. House flipping is coming back to Charlotte, but there are potential pitfalls. It's not as easy as it looks on TV.
The Warriors star sold the Mediterranean home for a loss after buying it two years ago for $3.2 million. Photos by Nate Denny for Open Homes Photography. Reporting by Neal J. Leitereg for the Los Angeles Times.
Sacramento Kings minority owner and Vanir Group chief executive Dorene Dominguez has listed her Mediterranean-style Brentwood home for $5.34 million this week. The two-story home features a gated courtyard, terrace and 5,314 square feet of living
Tahoe's lakefront Crystal Pointe mansion is up for sale for the first time. With 8 bedrooms, a movie theater, a beach house and a whopping 16,232 square feet of living space, the Crystal Bay, Nev. home is for sale for $75 miillion. The secluded 5-
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation puts out recruitment videos. This 2015 video explains the jobs available within the state's prison system., boasting good pay, good benefits and possibility for career advancement.