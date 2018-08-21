See 7 new student housing projects within a mile of Sacramento State

Developers plan to build housing for 4,000 Sacramento State University students near Highway 50 and Folsom Boulevard, creating a new “university village” south of the campus, and reducing student commutes and traffic and parking woes.
By
