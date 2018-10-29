Eddie Murphy’s former Granite Bay mansion sells for $5 million in 5-minute auction

A massive Granite Bay estate, once owned by comedian and actor Eddie Murphy, was sold on-site at auction Saturday for $5 million.

DeCaro Auctions International took in the winning bid for the 2.5-acre property — including a 7-bed, 11-bath, 12,627-square-foot main house and a 5,200-square-foot guest house — in an absolute auction, meaning there was no minimum reserve.

The listing agent, realtor Nick Sadek of Sotheby’s International Realty, said the transaction totaled $5.5 million, with a 10 percent “buyer’s premium” of $500,000 going to the auction house, and the home valued at the remaining $5 million.

Sadek said there were 16 total bidders at the lightning-quick auction. The winning bid came from a Bay Area investor, he said.

“We prepared 30 days to get word out about the auction, and the auction probably lasted about 5 minutes,” Sadek said.

Located at 9125 Vista De Lago Court, the property overlooks Folsom Lake. Murphy sold the mansion in 2007 for $6.1 million. Since then, it’s been one of the area’s hottest listings, priced at $12 million in 2014 and $10 million this July (no bite for either).

The home was built in 1998 and the guest house finished in 2004. Murphy lived there until the 2007 sale.

Other amenities include an arcade, home theater, elevator and infinity pool and spa, and that’s just at the main house. The guest house offers a conference room, basketball courts, tennis courts, a professional gym and a swimming pool.

The estate came fully furnished, too, according to an early October news release announcing the auction.

DeCaro is a luxury auction house based in Florida. The sprawling Granite Bay mansion now adorns the homepage of DeCaro’s website, which also features auction information for yachts and private jets.

Saturday’s auction was held in cooperation with Sadek and Jon Kirkpatrick of Chase International.