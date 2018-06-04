Legislative staffers took these international trips at taxpayer expense
The California Legislature has spent more than $192,000 in public funds for international travel by staff members over the past five years. See where legislators and staff traveled and how much taxpayers paid for staff expenses.
Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco weighs in on the passage of Assembly Bill 748. The bill requires law enforcement agencies disclose body camera footage within 45 days, unless they provide strong reason to withhold the footage for a month.
Protesters march at the California state Capitol on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 in support of Assembly Bill 931, which aims to decrease police shootings. Rory Kaufman and Kevin Carter pull a casket representing unarmed deaths by law enforcement.
President Donald Trump announced a trade "understanding" with Mexico that could lead to an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement on August 27, 2018. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto joined by speakerphone.
After stopping medical treatment for his brain cancer, John McCain, six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died {in his home} at age 81. The senator and former Navy pilot would have turned 82 next week.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy talks Aug. 22, 2018, about Paul Manafort's convictions, Michael Cohen's guilty pleas and the Mueller investigation. McCarthy was in Boise visiting Idaho GOP House nominee Russ Fulcher.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy talks Aug. 22, 2018, about Paul Manafort's convictions, Michael Cohen's guilty pleas and the Mueller investigation. McCarthy was in Boise visiting Idaho GOP House nominee Russ Fulcher.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.