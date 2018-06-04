Legislative staffers took these international trips at taxpayer expense

The California Legislature has spent more than $192,000 in public funds for international travel by staff members over the past five years. See where legislators and staff traveled and how much taxpayers paid for staff expenses.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service