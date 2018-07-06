Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler list their Nashville mansion for $7.9 million

Reality TV personality Kristin Cavallari and her husband, former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, have put their Nashville, Tenn., mansion on the market for $7.9 million.
Set on 8.5 acres of wooded hills, the nearly 20,000-square-foot villa was built in 2007 and has 25 rooms – including living and family rooms, a den, a hobby room, a wet bar, a home theater, a library, seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. Mediterranean in style, the high-ceilinged house takes in views of the surrounding countryside.
There’s a detached casita and a seven-car garage.
Cavallari, 31, starred on “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,” then went on to join the cast of “The Hills.” Her new E! reality series is called “Very Cavallari.”
Cutler, 35, was released by the Bears last year after eight seasons with the team and temporarily retired. He then signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.
The couple moved to Nashville last year and plan to relocate in the area, according to the Tennessean.
Martin Warren and Tim Thompson are the listing agents.
