Travelers on southbound I-5 encounter smoke and burn areas from the Klamathon wildfire at the California-Oregon border on Saturday, July 7, 2018. The highway reopened Friday morning after it was shut down Thursday due to the fire hazard.
Firefighters gain ground, some evacuations lifted: Northern California fires update

By Cassie Dickman

cdickman@sacbee.com

July 09, 2018 09:32 PM

As Cal Fire gained ground in containing both the Klamathon and County fires Monday, some evacuations were lifted. Here are up-to-date details on the current blazes.

Klamathon Fire

Where: Siskiyou County, off Klamathon Road and Copco Road, south of Hornbrook

Size: 36,500 acres, as of 7 p.m. Monday

Containment: 40 percent contained, as of 7 p.m. Monday

What's happened: The vegetation fire has killed one civilian and injured three firefighters.

Moderate fire behavior was observed during the day Monday with the same behavior anticipated into Tuesday, Cal Fire reported.

Eighty-two buildings have been destroyed, 12 have been damaged and 1,222 remain threatened as of Monday evening.

More than 2,700 personnel were assigned to the fire as of Sunday evening. Also assisting fire control efforts were 208 engines, 27 water tenders and 18 helicopters.

As of Sunday evening, road closures were in place at Ager Road at Klamathon Road, Ager Road at Shelly, Copco Road at Ager Road, Copco Road at I-5, Klamathon Road at I-5, Hilt at I-5 and Ditch Creek Road at I-5.

The Pacific Coast Trail is closed in the Soda Mountain Wilderness from I-5 northeast to Highway 66 in Jackson County, Oregon.

Travelers on southbound I-5 encounter smoke and burn areas from the Klamathon wildfire at the California-Oregon border on Saturday, July 7, 2018. The highway reopened Friday morning after it was shut down Thursday due to the fire hazard.

Evacuation updates: California residents living in the communities of Hornbrook and Iron Gate Reservoir were still under mandatory evacuation orders. Cal Fire has also issued evacuations for some Copco Lake areas east of Jenny/Fall Creek, south of the Oregon State Line, north of Copco Road and west of Topsey Grade.

Jackson Street Elementary School at 405 Jackson St. in Yreka has been designated as an evacuation center for residents and small animals. Ashland High School, which was previously used as an evacuation center, closed but will reopen if necessary, Cal Fire said.

Large animals should be taken to Siskiyou County Fairgrounds on 1712 Fairlane Road, also in Yreka.

County Fire

Where: Napa County and Yolo County, east of Lake Berryessa

Size: 90,288 acres, as of 6:58 p.m. Monday

Containment: 75 percent, as of 6:58 p.m. Monday

What's happened: The largest fire of the season has expanded into Napa County. The upper portion of the fire, north of Guinda, was burning in steep, inaccessible terrain, making firefighting efforts more challenging, Cal Fire said.

Progress continues and firefighters are working to strengthen perimeter control lines, Cal Fire reported Monday. However, higher temperatures, lower-humidity conditions and winds are expected to continue this week.

More than 2,300 firefighters were assigned to the County Fire as of Monday evening and twenty structures have been destroyed. As of Monday morning, at least three have been damaged and 96 were under threat.

Evacuation updates: As of 8 p.m. Monday, officials in Napa and Yolo counties have liftedmandatory evacuations along Highway 16.

Road closures for County Road 40 in Yolo County and Berryessa Knoxville Road in Napa County remain in effect.

Irish Fire

Where: Amador County, off Irish Ridge Road and Carbondale Road, southeast of Plymouth

Size: 825 acres, as of 7:38 p.m. Monday

Containment: 100 percent, as of 7:38 p.m. Monday

What's happened: On Sunday, Cal Fire spokesman Brice Bennett said no homes were destroyed, but seven outbuildings have been damaged.

Evacuation updates: All evacuation orders have been lifted.

Pawnee Fire

Where: Lake County, Pawnee Road and New Long Valley Road, northeast of Clearlake Oaks

Size: 15,185 acres, as of 7:34 p.m. Sunday

Containment: 100 percent, as of 7:34 p.m Sunday

What's happened: Acreage and containment numbers held steady from Saturday night to Sunday morning, with full containment reported Sunday night.

The fire previously destroyed 22 structures, damaged six more and injured a firefighter.

Evacuation updates: As of Sunday morning, all evacuation orders were lifted.

