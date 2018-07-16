Police make an arrest in Stockton hit-and-run death

Stockton police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a man who was struck down by a car at a popular park a week ago.
James Brummett, 49, was taken into custody by a SWAT team at a trailer park in Lathrop Friday evening, according to the Stockton Police Department.
On July 10, police say a man drove a car into Oak Park located in the 600 block of East Alpine Avenue, intentionally striking and killing a 34-year-old man before abandoning the car and fleeing on foot.
Officers responding to the call discovered the victim was pinned beneath the Nissan Versa sedan. The victim suffered major injuries and died on the scene, police said.
