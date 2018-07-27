Roseville cheer coach resigns in wake of DUI arrest

The Roseville High School cheerleading coach who was arrested Sunday on suspicion of driving drunk while at a cheer camp with students resigned Thursday, according to Roseville Joint Union High School District officials.
Gabriella Vega, 22, was driving with a 17-year-old girl when she struck a tree Sunday evening - the first day of the four-day camp at Sonoma State. Police officers measured her blood alcohol level at 0.25 – more than three times the legal limit, according to Paul Gullixson, a university spokesman.
Vega was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of driving with a blood alcohol level over .08 percent, according to Sgt. Spencer Crum, Sonoma County sheriff’s spokesman.
Vega earned a stipend of $3,692 per season to coach the cheer squad.
The district is advertising for a new coach, said Assistant Superintendent Brad Basham.
In the meantime, volunteers, parents and the girls themselves have been pitching in to lead practices, he said.
