Shooting in Rio Linda leaves one dead

A man was shot and killed in the early hours of Sunday on the 1500 block of E Street in Rio Linda, according to a press release by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
Police were alerted to the shooting by a 911 call at 2:07 a.m. and were directed to the victim, a 41-year-old man who suffered at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He died at the scene after deputies were unsuccessful in their life-saving measures.
As of Sunday morning, the victim has not yet been named. That information will be released after his next of kin has been notified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
The case is being investigated as a homicide and detectives will be at the scene all day.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115, the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP, or leave anonymous information at 916-874-TIPS. Information can also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com.
