New state Sen. Vanessa Delgado discusses ‘whirlwind’ day
Vanessa Delgado, D-Montabello will be the shortest-serving state senator in more than a century, serving just 112 days. Delgado discusses what her first day at the Capitol was like and explains why she decided to resign as Montabello's mayor.
With the Nelson Fire bearing down on the SPCA of Solano County, Vacaville Police Department officers ran into the shelter building and started grabbing 60 cats and dogs and shoving them into patrol vehicles. Bodycam footage shows the rescue.
Tempers flared during a joint practice session between the Washington Redskins and New York Jets in Richmond, Virginia, on August 12. According to reports, a brawl broke out after a Jets player made delayed contact with Redskins’ Morgan Moses.
Demonstrators marched through Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 12 for the one-year anniversary of the Unite the Right rally. Police blocked off 4th Street at Water Street to stop people from going to the exact spot. Warning: strong language.
Quick videography by local residents – John Waldron, Kathleen Treichel and Skylar Jacobson – produced vivid documentation of the stolen plane pilot performing loops and veering frighteningly close to homes in the South Sound.
Smoke rises among downed trees in this aerial view of the stolen plane crash site on Ketron Island off the shore of Steilacoom Saturday morning. Also, NTSB regional chief Debra Eckrote addresses the media.