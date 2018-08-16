Here’s what happens when you pay only the minimum balance on your credit card

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention released data showing that doctors diagnosed more than 2 million people with syphilis, gonorrhea or chlamydia in 2016. That's a record high in the United States.
Roseville teacher Douglas Mason, on unpaid leave on allegations he sexually harassed a 14-year-old high school freshman in 2017, has a history of warnings, reprimands and suspensions for inappropriate conduct dating back to 1997, records show.
Air in the Tacoma area on Tuesday ranged from unhealthy for sensitive groups to moderate mostly due to wildfires burning in Washington, Oregon and British Columbia. In the video, a map generated from satellite imagery shows the spread of smoky haze.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, was speaking in Sacramento on Wednesday, Aug. 15, when protesters stormed the event and temporarily stopped his discussion with Public Policy Institute of California President Mark Baldassare.
Beckie Jennings says she hopes state Attorney General Xavier Becerra will investigate the unexpected resignation of the county's grand jury. As Jennings spoke, the grand jurors huddled on the sidewalk outside Tuesday's board of supervisors meeting.