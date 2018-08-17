Lorreen Pryor addresses racism at Sac City Unified

Sacramento Police body cam released Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, shows the arrest of George Knox, who died in custody July 31. He allegedly had a "sandwich size plastic bag" in his throat, according to the department.
Sacramento resident Sean Baumstark started the nonprofit organization de:terminence after he was diagnosed with a rare muscular condition known as Friedreich's Ataxia. De:terminence helps individuals affected by diseases accomplish physical feats.
Roseville teacher Douglas Mason, on unpaid leave on allegations he sexually harassed a 14-year-old high school freshman in 2017, has a history of warnings, reprimands and suspensions for inappropriate conduct dating back to 1997, records show.
President Donald Trump added to the many tributes to Aretha Franklin following her passing on Thursday. "She brought joy to millions of lives," said Trump during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on August 16, 2018.
The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention released data showing that doctors diagnosed more than 2 million people with syphilis, gonorrhea or chlamydia in 2016. That's a record high in the United States.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, was speaking in Sacramento on Wednesday, Aug. 15, when protesters stormed the event and temporarily stopped his discussion with Public Policy Institute of California President Mark Baldassare.
Air in the Tacoma area on Tuesday ranged from unhealthy for sensitive groups to moderate mostly due to wildfires burning in Washington, Oregon and British Columbia. In the video, a map generated from satellite imagery shows the spread of smoky haze.