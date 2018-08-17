Man arrested at Sacramento airport for impersonating officer

Delta Commuity College Student Diana Rivera describes how a man commandeered a bus carrying approximately 10 students from her school at Sacramento State on Friday, Aug. 17, after abandoning a CHP patrol vehicle he had previously hijacked.
Kate Washington reviews Range, an independent Roseville restaurant that serves nontraditional comfort food such as bison meatball sliders and boar bacon artichoke dip. It also features local beer and wine by the glass.
Sacramento Police body cam released Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, shows the arrest of George Knox, who died in custody July 31. He allegedly had a "sandwich size plastic bag" in his throat, according to the department.
Sacramento resident Sean Baumstark started the nonprofit organization de:terminence after he was diagnosed with a rare muscular condition known as Friedreich's Ataxia. De:terminence helps individuals affected by diseases accomplish physical feats.
Roseville teacher Douglas Mason, on unpaid leave on allegations he sexually harassed a 14-year-old high school freshman in 2017, has a history of warnings, reprimands and suspensions for inappropriate conduct dating back to 1997, records show.
President Donald Trump added to the many tributes to Aretha Franklin following her passing on Thursday. "She brought joy to millions of lives," said Trump during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on August 16, 2018.
The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention released data showing that doctors diagnosed more than 2 million people with syphilis, gonorrhea or chlamydia in 2016. That's a record high in the United States.