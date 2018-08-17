US criticizes Vietnam for jailing peaceful activists

Activist Le Dinh Luong, center, stands trial in central province of Nghe An, Vietnam, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Luong was sentenced to 20 years in prison after the court found him guilty of attempting to overthrow the government at the one-day trial. It was one of the toughest sentences in years for national security crimes. International human rights groups have called for his release. Vietnam News Agency Bich Hue