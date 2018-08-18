Antelope goes wild after a dramatic last-second win vs. Rocklin

Trailing 22-21 with one second on the clock, Antelope High School junior Ben Moreno kicks a field goal to win 24-22 at Rocklin High School Friday night, Aug. 17.
By
Best dishes to try at Range Kitchen & Tap

Latest News

Best dishes to try at Range Kitchen & Tap

Kate Washington reviews Range, an independent Roseville restaurant that serves nontraditional comfort food such as bison meatball sliders and boar bacon artichoke dip. It also features local beer and wine by the glass.