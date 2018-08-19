Traffic stopped on Bay Bridge due to side show activity
Traffic was stopped on the Bay Bridge Sunday morning after vehicles stopped in the middle of the bridge to start a side show, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers apprehended a driver for reckless driving and exhibition of speed.
