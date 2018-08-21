What to do if you hit a deer

Helmet cam video of a fire on Monday on El Camino Boulevard and Fairfield Street, shows firefighters dealing with a very hazardous downed power line while trying to extinguish a detached garage fire threatening to catch the main residence on fire.
The Sacramento Mural at Sac State was part of the 2018 Wide Open Walls festival 2018. School officials say it's destined to be a campus landmark and a selfie backdrop capturing the creativity of the Sacramento State University and the region.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation puts out recruitment videos. This 2015 video explains the jobs available within the state's prison system., boasting good pay, good benefits and possibility for career advancement.