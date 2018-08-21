Contaminated drinking water found at Grant High

Grant Union High School turn offs water faucets after elevated levels of lead and copper were found, according to the Twin Rivers School District, Tuesday, August 21, 2018.
Manafort found guilty of eight charges

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty of eight financial crime charges. The judge declared a mistrial on 10 other counts after the jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Fire Tornado seen from helicopter

Pinned down by a vicious “fire tornado,” Redding fire inspector Jeremy Stoke radioed “Mayday” and called for helicopters to drop water on the neighborhood where he was trapped.