‘He just starts chugging.’ Former LA prosecutor involved in suspected DUI crash with DJ

A former prosecutor and longtime employee with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office was involved in a suspected DUI crash in Calabasas, CBS Los Angeles reported.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon, when a BMW rear-ended a car carrying Los Angeles DJ Big Boy, otherwise known as Kurt Alexander, according to CBS.

“This dude just crashed into me and he’s sitting in the car still drinking!” Alexander says in video recorded of the crash obtained by CBS, ABC 7 and FOX 11. The BMW’s driver, identified by authorities as Michael Pettersen, can be seen on the video taking swigs out of a glass bottle.

“He just popped the vodka bottle open and he just starts chugging,” Alexander told FOX 11.

The video shows Pettersen being helped out of the car by a deputy and then falling over, as his pants fall down around his ankles.

“He was either going to hit a wall, roll through somebody’s home, hit a kid, a family,” Alexander told ABC 7, noting that the crash happened near a school. “He was not going to make it to wherever he was going because he was truly, highly intoxicated.”

In a statement to FOX 11, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that Pettersen is an employee and has been with the department since 1990.

“He has been on a leave of absence since Jan. 1, 2017,” the statement read.

Pettersen was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, ABC 7 reported.

According to the California State Bar website, Pettersen was suspended from practicing law in September 2017 after he failed to pay California Bar membership fees.

“I don’t know how long he did his job, but now somebody is about to do a job on him,” Alexander told CBS. “You know, I think he deserves everything. And I understand that, you know, he has a problem. But you got to pay your tuition into the school of experience. And he has to pay for that. And I’m not talking about paying me. I mean, he could have really killed someone.”