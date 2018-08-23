Seattle Aquarium sea otter undergoes inhaler training to treat asthma

Following the 2015 wildfires that blanketed Eastern Washington state, Mishka, a four-year-old sea otter at the Seattle Aquarium, developed asthma. Staff at the Seattle Aquarium trained Mishka to use an inhaler, using food as an incentive.
