Suspected East Area Rapist is arraigned in Superior court on multiple charges of rape, burglary, and murder

Suspected East Area Rapist is arraigned in Superior court on multiple charges of rape, burglary, and murder
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service