Suspected East Area Rapist is arraigned in Superior court on multiple charges of rape, burglary, and murder

Following the 2015 wildfires that blanketed Eastern Washington state, Mishka, a four-year-old sea otter at the Seattle Aquarium, developed asthma. Staff at the Seattle Aquarium trained Mishka to use an inhaler, using food as an incentive.
Chris Simms, founder and CEO of Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar, talks about his dog-friendly chain on Jan. 10, 2017, at the newest location, in Euless, Texas. The restaurant has locations in Folsom and Roseville, too.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy talks Aug. 22, 2018, about Paul Manafort's convictions, Michael Cohen's guilty pleas and the Mueller investigation. McCarthy was in Boise visiting Idaho GOP House nominee Russ Fulcher.