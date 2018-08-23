Australia ruling party chooses Treasurer Morrison as next PM

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The beleaguered prime minister warned he will quit Parliament on Friday if his disgruntled party continues to try to oust him, forcing a by-election that could cost the government its single-seat majority or push his successor into immediately calling general elections. AAP Image via AP Lukas Coch