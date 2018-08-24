Hurricane Lane rains on Sacramento travelers bound for Hawaii

Island-bound travelers may be grounded in Sacramento as Hurricane Lane barrels towards Hawaii.

Hawaiian Airlines Flight 19 destined for Honolulu left on time Friday morning from Sacramento International Airport at 7:25 a.m..

Alaska flight 823 destined for Maui and scheduled for a 9:25 a.m.departure Friday was canceled due to weather conditions caused by the advancing storm, according to the airport’s flight status log. Alaska Airlines has not yet announced updates or changes to future departures of the daily route.

Various direct flights to Hawaii from San Francisco were canceled Friday, including five United Airlines flights destined for Maui and one Hawaiian Airlines flight destined for Honolulu. No changes have been announced for the rest of the weekend’s slate of flights.

The changes come as Hawaii gets slammed by heavy rains as Hurricane Lane’s path nears the cluster of islands. There have already been reports of some areas receiving 19 inches of rain.