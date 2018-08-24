Watch Jenson Brooksby win USTA Boys’ 18 National Championships

Jenson Brooksby won the USTA Boys' 18 National Championships in Kalamazoo, Michigan to secure a wild card spot at the U.S. Open.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service