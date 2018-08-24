Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento’s Most Wanted for the week of August 21

If you have any information about any of these people, please call (800)-222-7463.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service