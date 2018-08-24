Sen. Pat Bates asks why her bills won’t be heard

During an Assembly Transportation Committee hearing Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, Committee Chairman Jim Frazier explained how Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon told him to pull a couple bills sponsored by Sen. Pat Bates, R-Laguna Niguel, from being heard.
Sean Young posted video of the burrito he claims had a roach inside of it. Health inspectors later inspected Carolina's Mexican Food on Franklin Boulevard in Sacramento. The restaurant was shut down on August 23, 2018.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy talks Aug. 22, 2018, about Paul Manafort's convictions, Michael Cohen's guilty pleas and the Mueller investigation. McCarthy was in Boise visiting Idaho GOP House nominee Russ Fulcher.
