Houston man robbed after accepting ride from four women at nightclub, video shows

A Houston, Texas, man was robbed in July after accepting a ride from four women at a nightclub, video shows. As he spoke to one of the women at a gas station, a man came up and held him so a woman could rob him, police said.
Sen. Pat Bates asks why her bills won’t be heard

During an Assembly Transportation Committee hearing Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, Committee Chairman Jim Frazier explained how Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon told him to pull a couple bills sponsored by Sen. Pat Bates, R-Laguna Niguel, from being heard.

