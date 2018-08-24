Musk says investors convinced him Tesla should stay public

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2014, file photo, Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, from left, executive director of the Governor’s office of economic development Steve Hill and Telsa Motors CEO Elon Musk answer questions following a news conference at the Capitol in Carson City, Nev. Tesla added more than 800 employees and $459 million in capital investment at the giant factory in Nevada that manufactures batteries for its electric cars during the fourth quarter of last year. The latest tax incentive audit from the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development shows private spending surged past the benchmark needed to ensure Tesla’s state tax breaks, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Cathleen Allison, File AP Photo