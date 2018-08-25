Scenes from Oak Ridge vs. Vacaville game

During an Assembly Transportation Committee hearing Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, Committee Chairman Jim Frazier explained how Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon told him to pull a couple bills sponsored by Sen. Pat Bates, R-Laguna Niguel, from being heard.
A Houston, Texas, man was robbed in July after accepting a ride from four women at a nightclub, video shows. As he spoke to one of the women at a gas station, a man came up and held him so a woman could rob him, police said.
Sean Young posted video of the burrito he claims had a roach inside of it. Health inspectors later inspected Carolina's Mexican Food on Franklin Boulevard in Sacramento. The restaurant was shut down on August 23, 2018.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.