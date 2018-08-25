Garoppolo on loss: ‘It’s the little details that we need to fix up’

49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo shares his thoughts following San Francisco's 23-17 loss at the Indianapolis Colts in their third preseason game.
Sen. Pat Bates asks why her bills won’t be heard

During an Assembly Transportation Committee hearing Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, Committee Chairman Jim Frazier explained how Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon told him to pull a couple bills sponsored by Sen. Pat Bates, R-Laguna Niguel, from being heard.

