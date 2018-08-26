Multiple fatalities reported from mass shooting at Jacksonville video game tournament

After stopping medical treatment for his brain cancer, John McCain, six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died {in his home} at age 81. The senator and former Navy pilot would have turned 82 next week.
DJ Khaled, Chloe X Halle, and Beyonce and Jay-Z perform on the 'On The Run II' tour at Williams-Brice Stadium on August 21, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Professional photos by Raven Varona & Andrew White/Parkwood/PictureGroup)
Alexa Adamson said she filmed her friends rescuing their goats, Thunder and Lightning, from flooding at their home on Chong Street in Kaumana, Hilo on August 23, 2018. Prior to this, she filmed other videos of the flooding near her own home.
During an Assembly Transportation Committee hearing Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, Committee Chairman Jim Frazier explained how Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon told him to pull a couple bills sponsored by Sen. Pat Bates, R-Laguna Niguel, from being heard.
A Houston, Texas, man was robbed in July after accepting a ride from four women at a nightclub, video shows. As he spoke to one of the women at a gas station, a man came up and held him so a woman could rob him, police said.