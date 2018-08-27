Trump announces trade “understanding” with Mexico

President Donald Trump announced a trade "understanding" with Mexico that could lead to an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement on August 27, 2018. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto joined by speakerphone.
Famed playwright Neil Simon dead at 91

Playwright Neil Simon is dead at 91 after complications from pneumonia. Simon is well known for comedy hits like “The Odd Couple,” “Barefoot in the Park” and the “Brighton Beach” trilogy.

