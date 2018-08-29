Chick-fil-A added ‘mor’ to its menu than chicken sandwiches. Will customers be happy?

There is good news for those who love Chick-fil-A.

The chain known for its chicken sandwiches is offering its customers more options in restaurants, and additional catering choices.

It is part of a recent trend of changes the fast-food franchise has made to its menu and other popular products. With these additions, Chick-fil-A will seek a better response than it has received by removing items in the past few years.

The new additions to the menu were introduced Monday, according to the website. It includes “30-count nuggets, waffle potato chips and an improved fruit cup.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“We know the beginning of the school year can be hectic for families and we hope these new options help make life a little easier for our guests,” Amanda Norris, executive director of menu and packaging, said in a statement on Chick-fil-A’s website. “Many of our guests aren’t aware we have a catering menu, so we’re excited to introduce some new options that are perfect for an after-school snack or to entertain family, friends and co-workers.”

What makes the fruit cup “improved” is the addition of “chilled” fruits such as strawberries, blueberries, red and green apple as well as mandarin oranges, per the website.

According to Chick-fil-A, the waffle potato chips are gluten-free, and were previously only available on the catering menu.

That catering menu also has new additions. It includes a “Grilled Chicken Bundle and a Spicy Chilled Grilled Chicken Sub Sandwich.”

They are available in time for football tailgating.

These additions are only some of the recent changes rolled out by Chick-fil-A.

In July, the restaurant made its entrance into the meal-kit business. The State previously reported that the items, called Mealtime Kits, are similar to products offered by meal-delivery services such as Blue Apron, Hello Fresh and Plated, but are available without a subscribing to a service.

The Mealtime Kits mean that fans of Chick-fil-A can finally eat the restaurant’s food on Sundays. But they will have to cook their meals, as the stores will still be closed.

Adding items to the menu is a change for Chick-fil-A, which has upset some customers in recent years by removing popular items. Some of those things no longer available include breakfast burritos and chicken salad, Fox News reported.

It also ditched it’s popular coleslaw, in favor of “superfood” kale salad, according to Business Insider.

Chick-fil-A removed brownies from their menu, a move so unpopular it led to a petition on change.org.

When the spicy chicken biscuit was taken away, one customer was really upset.

“The removal of the spicy chicken biscuit is the greatest atrocity to mankind since apartheid,” Matthew Perez wrote on the company’s Facebook page, per Business Insider.

Over the years Chick-fil-A has also tinkered with it’s sauces and made the chicken tortilla soup seasonal, among other menu changes.

It was not a food item, but their was fan outcry when Chick-fil-A announced it was discontinuing its Cow Calendars.