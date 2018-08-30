Hear Sen. Scott Wiener’s reaction on his bill to allow California bars and nightclubs to stay open until 4 a.m.

State Senator Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, weighs in on his bill that could allow California bars and nightclubs to stay open until 4 a.m.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service